SLEEP A WHISKER AWAY FROM THE LIONS ….WEST MIDLANDS SAFARI PARK OPENS BOOKINGS OPEN OF NEW LION ENCLOSURE LODGES…

West Midland Safari Park is excited to announce that bookings are now open for its brand-new, luxury Lion Lodges.

Four exclusive lodges will allow guests to experience an overnight stay, immersed within the brand-new lion habitat, offering magnificent views of the majestic big cats.

Opening in July 2023, guests will be able to book for up to six people per lodge, with one of the lodges being accessible.

The lodges are detached and single storey and will have floor-to-ceiling windows, offering views of the lions from the two bedrooms, living space and private garden areas.

Safari Lodges short breaks include breakfast and dinner, spectacular views of the animals, admission to the Park for two days and Theme Park wristbands, during the summer season.

Guests can now book their Lion Lodge stay via the Safari Lodges website: www.safari-lodges.co.uk where they can choose dates from 7 July to 30 September 2023. Prices start from £790 per night based on two guests.