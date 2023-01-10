South Heads North To His Favourite Track

Back to the all-weather for both suggested bets on Thursday, with Newcastle my venue of choice.

Course specialist King Of The South has won five of his seven starts here, and finished second and third on the other two, with trainer William Knight explaining that the long run-in suits his charge, and gives him every chance to get in to a rhythm.

The current plan is an attempt on the all-Weather Finals Day and perhaps the Winter Derby, but before then he looks all set for a big run in this conditions event where he needs to find 4lb to get the better of Harrovian if official ratings are to be believed.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win King Of The South 1.50pm Newcastle 3/1 most bookmakers