Small Stable All Set To Strike With Holerday Ridge

A quiet day even for a Sunday but there is always something of interesting in this sport and our first port of call will be the 1.00pm at Newton Abbot, a maiden hurdle over a fraction more than two and a quarter miles.

Value is always the name of the game, and although we can all see that Beholden has the hurdling form in the book after a Huntingdon second and a Stratford third, he may find the improving bumper winner Holerday Ridge has his measure partly thanks to Ben Godfrey’s 5lb claim.

After showing very little on his debut when sent off a 25/1 shot on his debut at Worcester, he was nibbled at in the betting here (from 50/1 to 25/1), before running a remarkable race to quicken up from off the pace to take over the lead and going on for a fairly comfortable success.

He is built like a chaser and should be even happier over fences one day, but hurdles are his next target and with the step up in trip and the likelihood of a better pace to attack from, he could well surprise them all for Devon trainer Claire Hitch, who looks to have a decent sort on her hands.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet win Holerday Ridge 7/1 Bet365