Angel Can Sprout Wings At The Curragh

Over the Irish sea for our second bet Sunday afternoon with the best racing in Europe at The Curragh, and where it might (just might) be worth having a little bet on the Roger Varian trained Angel Power in the Group Two Kilboy Estate Stakes at 3.55pm.

Travel still remains awkward to put it politely thanks to covid, and the fact that the Newmarket yard have decided to jump through the hoops to send the four-year-old filly over the sea for this race hopefully speaks volumes for her chances, as does Silvestre De Sousa heading over to ride. Unlike possible favourite Create Belief, she won’t mind if the going continues to dry up, though she has won on varying surfaces so rain or not, we don’t need to worry on that score.

Her last success was an easy one when she made all at Capanelle in Italy in this grade, but she can come from off the pace as needed, making her tactically adaptable, and as she won first time out last season, she seems the sort who puts in enough on the Newmarket gallops to get her fit as needed, and a big run is confidently expected once again.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt win Angel Power 4/1 Paddy Power