Word reaches me from my contact inside the Dan Skelton yard that they expect winning hurdler Snipe to go on to better things over fences.

Admittedly that won’t be too difficult with a sole Ffos Las maiden success to his name but more importantly, he has been schooling well at home over the larger obstacles and is expected to make a winning debut over fences in the 2.55pm at Southwell this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Snipe 2.55pm Southwell 6/1 888Sport.com