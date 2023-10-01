Fahey Is The Master

Onwards an upwards and we head off to Scotland this afternoon for Ayr and their eight-race card that will test the stamina of the racegoers pockets. It is a tough card to put it politely but Richard Fahey will be hoping Master Zoffany can continue to build on his recent form with another victory in the 3.22pm.

Last time out at Chester on a similar surface but in a better race he ran on well and was pulling further and further away at the line. If he can repeat that over a fraction shorter then an added 5lb from the handicapper may not stop hm doubling up this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Master Zoffany 3.22pm Ayr 5/2 Bet365 and William Hill