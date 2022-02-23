Snuff Out Your Rivals

Having gone against one Venetia Williams trained runner I won’t be doing so again when it comes to the Devon National at 3.50pm , a real stamina test on soft ground and over three miles and six and a half furlongs.

The eleven-year-old Snuff Box is looking for his hat-trick after wins at Bangor and then Lingfield over three miles and then three miles five, with stamina his obvious strong suit, though his jumping was pretty impressive as well.

Upped 9lb in the handicap, jockey Lucy turner claims seven of those back from the saddle, and as long as she can get a good rhythm in to him over his fences, he may well come home in front again today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Snuff Box 3.50pm Exeter 11/2 most bookmakers