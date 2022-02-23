Honey For The Pot

Opposing any Venetia Williams trained horse at present may look like madness, but Bellatrixsa has been winning over much further recently, and twelve stone five may stop her winning efforts. She does appear to be making the market for the others if I am correct and she does not have the speed to cope with these, and I will be on Credo instead. Anthony Honeyball has his horses fit and firing as always, and the seven-year-old won her maiden last time out a shade cosily over this trip. That was her first start following wind surgery so there is every chance there is improvement to come, and in receipt of 16lb from the likely favourite, she certainly comes out on top in the hunt for value.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Credo 1.00pm Exeter 11/4 Bet365