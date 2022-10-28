Sparky Can Lord It Over These Rivals

I know I say it every Sunday (rinse and repeat) but it really is high-time racing got it’s act together and put on some better racing on a Sunday, you know, the one day plenty of people have little to do and could actually go to the track? Huntingdon were my first port of call but they cannot muster a race with more than five runners until the last, so it looks like I am almost forced to start there.

Three of them won last time out which makes life interesting, with Barely Famous looking for his hat-trick after wins at Southwell and Hereford, and as she looks a hardly battler it would be folly to write off her chances, but she does have an added 3lb form the handicapper which could stop her winning run. Monty’s Award is also upped in the weights after his Fontwell win and I will be taking a chance on Lord Sparky instead.

A very easy winner over fences last time out despite a mistake at the first, he returns to hurdles here off a mark 1lb lower than his last success over the smaller obstacles which was also here, and if he strip fitter after his first run since May, he could well be the one to beat.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lord Sparky 3.58pm Huntingdon 5/2 William Hill