Sparky Looks Electric

Trainer David Loughnane has managed to get a tune out of Sparks Fly recently as the three-year-old filly has rattled off five wins in a row now, starting with a Class Six at Windsor on heavy ground in April, and finishing with a two and a quarter length success at Chester in a Class Three at the end of last month.

I may be wrong but I assume she is going back to the track because there is a bit of cut in the ground at Ayr this afternoon, and although this will be the fastest ground she has encountered in her short career, I am hoping she can shrug off the added 6lb from the handicapper and land her sixth consecutive success.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sparks Fly 4.50pm Ayr 11/4 Bet365 and William Hill