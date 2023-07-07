Gosden Colt Deserves Another Chance Back On The All-Weather

Moving along to the all-weather at Chelmsford, and I am willing to give the Gosden trained Intinso another chance in the 2.10pm over a mile and a quarter. He was impressive in a minor race when winning at odds-on on his only start as a two-year-old at Newcastle but was very weak in the market on us return at Newmarket before pulling far too hard to see it out and coming home a distant seventh in April.

Given plenty of time to recover from that as he steps up in trip this afternoon, and with plenty of relatives successful over a mile and a half, stamina should not be an issue. Hollie Doyle takes the ride on his return to the all-weather and I am expecting a better, hopefully winning effort this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Intinso 2.10pm Chelmsford 2/1 Sky Bet