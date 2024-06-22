Speed Has The Stamina

The odds of a William Buick treble must be quite high but the fact is, I fancy three of his mounts and will end this Sunday with a punt on Forceful Speed in the mile and a half handicap due off at 4.00pm.

The soft ground didn’t suit him on his return here in a race I feel we can put a line through, but he will be far better suited by the better surface here and the step back up to this trip having lost his last two over shorter trips.

A mark of 89 seems steep enough to not want to take a silly price, but I am hopeful of a huge run to end our Sunday with a bang.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Forceful Speed 4.00pm Pontefract 9/2 William Hill