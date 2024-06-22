Loving William Buick Today

Winners or not Royal Ascot was hard work and not as profitable as I had hoped (same every year!), but now we are back to normal I can get down to cherry-picking which races to work on at any track and finding you plenty more winners, you will be pleased to know!

This Sunday I am starting off at Pontefract where I am hoping Violet Love can give 10lb or more to all of her rivals – and still come home in front. The winner of her last two starts over shorter at Chepstow and Bath, she was value for more than the official length margin last time out after being sent into an unassailable lead at the furlong pole, and I am quietly confident this race is part of a master plan with the sixth furlong the next step forward as she racks up her hat-trick.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Violet Love 2.00pm Pontefract 13/8 Bet365