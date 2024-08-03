Speedy Sort Will Love The Added Furlong

We have a Premier Raceday at Haydock this afternoon with increased prize money up for grabs which has, unsurprisingly, left us with some pretty competitive racing.

Airspeed finally steps up to the sixth furlong in the nursery at 4.15pm and I am pretty hopeful the added furlong will see him in an even better light. Three starts so far saw a debut third at Carlisle, a running on fourth over at Redcar, and an easy win at Hamilton to take his maiden, all over the minimum trip and with the last two seeing him running on well late on.

Given a mark of 78 for his handicap debut here, I won’t pretend I think that is a good rating (I think it’s a couple of pounds too high to be honest), but I do think the son of Soldier’s Call will be a different animal at this trip, and if that is the case we may have a winner on our hands.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Airspeed 4.15pm Haydock 15/8 Skybet and William Hill