Don’t Tell The Mrs – I’m Having An Affair

I try to remember to start with the formbook to shortlist a field and then seen if the draw is of too much relevance so imagine my delight to see Jim Goldie’s American Affair was drawn 10 or 11 in the five-furlong handicap at 6.15pm – theoretically, happy days!

The Washington D C gelding was OK as a three-year-old, winning at Wetherby and Carlisle, but he has stepped up a gear this season as a dour-year-old with a win at Musselburgh, a second at Hamilton, and a sublime victory in this class at Thirsk last time out when he could be called the winner a long way from home.

He has been put up 8lb for that win and Amie Waugh (claimed 5lb from the saddle) is replaced by Paul Mulrennan, so he will need to take another step forward to have any chance, but he seems to be progressing and could hit the places at the very least with a clear run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win American Affair 6.15pm Haydock 7/2 Bet365 and William Hill