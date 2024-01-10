Spring Is In The Air

It doesn’t work every time more’s the pity, but I do keep a close eye on point-to-point form noting the sorts who look like they will do well over hurdles before being sent chasing, and Springtime Promise is in my little black book. Although she started off under rules with a couple of unplaced efforts in Irish bumpers, she has won her last two point-to-points at Portrush and Moira in October last year.

Moved on in a private sale and now in the hands of Fergal O’Brien, she makes her hurdling debut in the 1.50pm at Huntingdon over a realistic two and a half miles, and as she has shown a decent cruising speed in the past, I see no reason why she cannot go close here as well.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Springtime Promise 1.50pm Huntingdon 8/1 Bet365