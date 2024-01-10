What Does 2.8 Million Guineas Buy You – We Find Out At Wolverhampton Tonight

I am as aware as anyone else that the breeding industry isn’t quite as perfect as some would like you to believe, but when you see one who is close to perfectly bred (on paper) how can I resist a small bet even if he doesn’t have any racecourse experience. Charlie Appleby’s Kalidasa certainly fits the bill as a son of Frankel out of Dubawi mare So Mi Dar, who won four of her seven starts at up to Group Three level, and is a half-sister to Too Darn Hot, a multiple Group One winner. Unsurprisingly, he went for a pretty penny when sent to the sales as a yearling, fetching 2.8 million Guineas when bought by Godolphin, though I suspect they would have hoped to have got him to the course before now – and in a far better contest.

My thinking is that he may be a backward sort and has taken his time to get the hang of what is expected of him, but I am more confident that there will be some long faces if he can’t win a Wolverhampton maiden at the first time of asking.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kalidasa 6.00pm Wolverhampton 1/2 most bookmakers (sorry)