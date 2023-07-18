Spritzin Could Blitz Em

Spritzin was one of those rare occasions when a Sir Mark Prescott runner who showed little as a two-year-old over inadequate trips failed to land his or her first start over middle distances as a three-year-old when she was beaten a neck at Pontefract over this trip after rallying again close home to make a better fight of things.

Her conqueror that day had already won four times at the track suggesting that run was anything but a disappointment, and with nothing I can spot of that calibre in opposition tonight, she may get of the mark with Luke Morris taking over in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Spritzin 8.40pm Epsom 5/2 Paddy Power and Betfair