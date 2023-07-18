Appleby Filly On An Upward Curve

Too many meetings sees the jockey pool spread far too thinly for my liking, but Rossa Ryan heads to Leicester this afternoon where he looks to have every chance on board Mick Appleby’s Eminny in the nursery at 2.40pm. Third on her debut at Beverley and beaten less than two lengths, she stepped up on that to win with a bit in hand at the same track over a fraction further, and a mark of 74 for her handicap debut looks pretty workable to me.

I suspect she is yet another shrewd purchase by the yard at only 10,000 Guineas, and although she is up against some pretty decent sorts for a Class Five, she may have more to offer in which case she may well lead this lot a merry dance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Eminny 2.40pm Leicester 9/2 most bookmakers