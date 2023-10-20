Standing Dish At Kempton Can Make It Three In A Row

I am really hoping the Kempton meeting gets the go ahead so that I can back Sceau Royal in the 4.05pm as he looks to win this contest for the third year in a row and match the feats of the legendary The New One.

He is now an 11-year-old and may not have too many more wins in him, but he has won on his seasonal debut in six of the last seven seasons, only failing when tried over fences, and as he has 6lb or more in and of all of his younger rivals, I am really hoping to be in attendance to cheer him home one more horse

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sceau Royal 4.05pm Kempton 6/5 888sport.com