Star On The Ascendancy

It would be polite terminology to suggest the racing isn’t all that this Monday, but I am still confident that we will see a big run from bottom weight Optiva Star who represents the in-form Richard Hannon stable.

It took the son of U S Navy Flag took 13 races to get off the mark last time out but he did that pretty impressively, albeit in a poor contest, scoring by a couple of lengths over course and distance which is a bonus as we know he handles this strange track. Put up 4lb for that he still runs off a lowly 66 here, and with Alec Voikhansky claiming 5lb from the saddle, he is well in at the weights this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Optiva Star 4.55pm Brighton 100/30 most bookmakers