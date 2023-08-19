A Closely Guarded Secret

Sometimes you see something and can’t be unsee it, and that may be the case with the once raced A Poet’s Secret ahead of the 3.35pm at Catterick this Monday afternoon. Trainer Sean Woods is a shrewd one make no mistake, and I have to wonder why he sends the son of Poet’s Word all the way up to Catterick for his only runner on the card?

Closely related to plenty of Group winners over this sort of trip, he ran a strange race at Kempton back in March when losing ground at the start before racing in midfield for the first quarter of the race. He then dropped back before being rushed up near the front by Luke Morris a long way out, staying there until the two pole before weakening late on, looking as if he really didn’t have a clue what he was at the racecourse for.

To suggest he will have learned from that is pretty obvious, but how much is the unknown quantity, and if all eight stand the ground (fingers crossed), he may hit a top three spot at a pretty decent price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way A Poet’s Secret 3.35pm Catterick 12/1 Bet365