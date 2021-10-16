Stats Suggest Only One Winner

I believe the saying is something along the lines of “lies, damned lies, and statistics”, and the point is they can be misleading but I have had a good look at the Durham National today and if starts and facts are upheld, only one horse can win (if only life were so simple).

Without boring you, in the 24 renewals I can track no winner has been rated over 136 (bye-bye favourite Hewick), all have raced in the last 90 days (farewell to five others), and the bottom two run form out of the handicap i.e. they have to carry 3lb and 16lb more than their handicap accordingly. As there are only nine declared and I just discounted eight of them, it looks like my money will be on Montanna, and why not?

He has won three of his eight starts over fences at up to three mikes three furlongs, so stamina is clearly his forte, and with the possibility there is more to come, I am hoping for a placed effort here at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Montanna 3.30pm Sedgefield 11/2 SkyBet, 888sport, and Bet Victor