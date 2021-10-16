Looking To Getaway With It On His Chasing Debut

Sometimes you spot something and although you know the odds are totally against you, it just has to be done, and Downtown Getaway fits that scenario just perfectly.

Once trained by Nicky Henderson and a winner over hurdles at Ascot (in a novice) and at Kempton (off a mark of 131), after which he was well beaten off a mark of 136 – before being sent over to Willie Mullins in Ireland. For reasons unknow he only had the one run there when failing to get home over three miles (again), but he has changed yards again and debuts for Peter Bowen this afternoon only this time, he tries fences. With the two miles three furlong trip looking ideal, he may be well in here off this mark – or not – but having seen his chances how can I possibly resist?

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Downtown Getaway 1.45pm Sedgefield 13/2 888sport