Stay In The Black By Backing Red

Some interesting sorts are all set to go to post for the Southwell novice hurdle at 2.35pm where I am hoping we see a big run from Jonjo O’Neill’s Red Dirt Road. He has only been seen in public the once when making all to win a point-to-point at Ballindenisk in Ireland by four lengths, and the form looks above average with the runner-up taking a point-to-point and a bumper since.

We do have to take his fitness on trust after 331 days off hence an each way paly to smaller stakes, but if he has the speed to sit on the front end over this trip, he won’t be stopping close home and may yet be the star of the show.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Red Dirt Road 2.35pm Southwell 9/4 most bookmakers