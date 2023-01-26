Stick With The Twist Team

Stay Away Fay did nothing wrong when winning on his hurdling debut at Newbury and coull be anything, but he seems plenty short enough in a competitive looking contest, and I will happily step in with an each way alternative in the shape of Idalko Bihoue, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies.

An easy winner at Worcester on his first start over hurdles, he was thrown in at the deep end in the Challow Hurdle at Newbury next time out when he was outpaced to come home a 15 length third. Upped in trip this afternoon which is expected to suit him admirably, and with the experience under his belt, he could or even should run in to a place at least, with Sam Twiston-Davies in the saddle and tasked with doing the steering.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Idalko Bihoue 2.40pm Doncaster 7/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, and Boylesports