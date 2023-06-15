Stoute And Moore Are A Combo To Watch

From one handicap to another, this time over a mile and a big field without a single last time out winner in the line-up to call upon. We haven’t seen a winning favourite since 2017 but I am hoping that may change assuming the Sir Michael Stoute trained New Dimension keeps his place at the head of the market.

A lightly raced four-year-old, he won first time out at Leicester on his only start as a juvenile, and had a shortened campaign last year with a second and a fifth before being gelded in July.

One run since saw him weaken close home over further to finish fourth at Yarmouth, but even then I got the impression he may have more to offer. Ryan Moore rides, and he won this in 2016 and 2017, the first of those for Sir Michael, and at 6/1 as I write he looks likely to prove hard to keep out of the frame.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way New Dimension 2.15pm Sandown 5/1 William Hill, Coral, and Ladbrokes