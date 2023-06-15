Blue And White Colours Can Come Home In Front

Stamina is the name of the game here with a mile and three quarters to cover but it does look to be at the mercy of the Gosdens trained Israr, a short-head second in the Group Three Aston Park Stakes on his return to action, and effectively dropping in class here.

He stayed on well that day and had one time 2021 Derby favourite Bolshoi Ballet behind him in third, suggesting the form has a decent look to it. Thanks to race conditions, form danger and course and distance winner Roberto Escobarr has to give him 5lb which may prove a big ask, though to be fair trainer William Haggas did win this in 2017 and 2021 and will know exactly what is needed.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Israr 3.05pm York 7/4 William Hill and Bet Victor