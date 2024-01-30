Strydom Can Uphold The Family Name

One on the all-weather this evening and I am already a big fan of Kyle Strydom, son of South African trainer Jacques Strydom and the nephew of top jockey Piere Strydom. It takes a lot of faith in yourself to travel abroad to continue and further your career, especially for someone in their early twenties. He has settled in well at the Roger Varian yard in Newmarket and has already ridden five winners, and he will be hoping to add to those with Inspiritus in the 8.00pm at Chelmsford tonight.

Unraced at two, the son of Sea The Stars had three runs without success last season, but he showed the benefit of his connections’ patience on his last start when stepped up in trip at Wolverhampton to win a Class Four handicap by half a length after being ridden from off the pace and quickening up when asked to put the race to bed with a little left up his sleeve.

An added 4lb form the handicapper this evening seems more than fair enough, and as I expect him to keep improving as he steps up in trip, top weight may not stop him following up here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Inspiritus 8.00pm Chelmsford 3/1 most bookmakers