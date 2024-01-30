Nicholls Gelding Could Prove Too Hot For His Rivals

The connections of Fire Flyer may have been disappointed to see their gelding finish second on his hurdling bow at Newbury, but that form has been upheld and then some with winner Gidleigh Park following up at Cheltenham last weekend and now seen as one of our best chances against the Irish come the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Entitled to improve for the experience of his first start over hurdles, this relatively minor event at Wincanton ought to be easily within his remit and give us at least one winner on a particularly tricky afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fire Flyer 3.15pm Wincanton 1/3 Bet365