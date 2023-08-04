Stylish Win Expected At Chester

Well we could all do with a day or two off after Goodwood, but racing never stops (or so it seems), and we have some half-decent racing this Sunday, starting at Chester. Charlie Appleby was noticeably quiet at Goodwood all week but he has a couple in with good chances this afternoon, none more so that Noble Style in the 3.38pm.

The son of Kingman drops in class after his ninth at Royal ascot, but more importantly, he has been gelded since and they add blinkers to keep him focussed on the job in hand. He has 6lb or more in hand according to the official ratings, William Buick is on board, and if he can’t bounce back to winning ways this afternoon, we will all be surprised.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Noble Style 3.38pm Chester 2/1 most bookmakers