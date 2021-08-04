Suanni Can Make Amends At Brighton.

Anyone who saw the racecourse debut of Suanni at Lingfield will have noted him down as a winner in waiting after he was beaten a length and a quarter in third despite the most horrendous debut where he broke slowly, before being forced to switch for a run where he was then blocked off for a second time.

He wasn’t given a hard time once his chance had obviously gone and will have learned a lot from the experience. With normal improvement (he was sent off a 20/1 shot suggesting he has more to come), he may well be up for this frankly run of the mill maiden, with Angus Villiers great value for his five pound claim from the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Suanni 2.25pm Brighton 2/1 most bookmakers