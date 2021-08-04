Meehan Juvenile Can Step Up Second Time Out

It seems fair to say that the Brian Meehan juveniles invariably learn plenty from their first trip to the racecourse and go on from there, and I am hoping that will prove to be the case with the once raced El Hibri, a gelded son of Havana Gold whose only start was a well-beaten third at Newbury.

Easy to back at 18/1, he was pushed along from the two furlong pole before running on in third at the line, and the step up to a mile here looks ideal. With improvement more than likely for that experience, and Jim Crowley’s only ride for owner Shadwell Estate suggesting he is fancied, he could well prove to be the one to beat in this field and looks worthy of a small bet tonight if nothing else.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win El Hibri 6.52pm Haydock 5/1 Bet365