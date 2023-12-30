Summer Is Here Already

Because it’s a Bank Holiday I have added in a third selection at Exeter this afternoon, and it’s another where I would happily settle for a place. Nedzor would be the obvious pick ahead of the 1.35pm but he is all set to head to Warwick on New Year’s Eve instead, while winner Royal Jewel has the form to win this, but has to give 7lb or more to all of his rivals. In the case of Summerleaze, that number goes up to 14lb (or a full stone) thanks to her mare’s allowance, and that may tip the balance in her favour.

Not seen on the racecourse since a solitary Chepstow bumper in March 2021, she has been busy on the point-point circuit albeit without a victory, but four second places including last time out when beaten less than a length at Upcott Cross. If she takes to the hurdles at the first attempt then she could be overpriced here in a race that quite frankly won’t take too much winning.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Summerleaze 1.35pm Exeter 28/1 most bookmakers