The Long And The Short Of It…

Sometimes horses just jump out at you as potentially overpriced, and although I could have it hopelessly wrong, Longshanks is a prime example ahead of the 1.00pm at Exeter, a two and there-quarter mile handicap hurdle. The suggestion has won over hurdles, albeit it back in February 2021, with his only other success under rules over fences here in March 2022.

He rather lost his way after that but was sent point-to-pointing to rekindle his interest which seems to have worked with two wins out of two at Dunsmore and Great Trethew, and if he is back to his best then a mark of 105 here could prove to be pretty generous.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Longshanks 1.00pm Exeter 11/1 most bookmakers