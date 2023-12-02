Supa Sunday At The Races

With Southwell putting on an all-weather bumper card we really are scraping the bottom of the proverbial barrel this afternoon as Mother Nature decimates the racing and we all sit back and take a guess as to which meetings will or will not survive.

Leicester look the likelier of the two NH meetings to be on, in which case Nigel Twiston-Davies will be hoping to continue his win streak courtesy of Supasunrise in the 1.15pm.

He battled on well to win by a neck last time out and does have an added 3lb from the handicapper here, but he pulled too hard for his own good that day, and if he settles better here there may be improvement to come.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Supasunrise 1.15pm Leicester 3/1 all bookmakers