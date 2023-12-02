Sizing Up The Opposition

Sizing Pottsie has been mixing it with the best over fences but returned to hurdles for his first start of the year when beaten less than a length at Uttoxeter with the third close to five lengths adrift.

Somehow he gets to race off the same mark here which is 10lb lower that his chase rating, and if he strip fitter now he could yet be a force to reckon with for David Pipe and with Gearoid Harney good value for his 7lb claim.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sizing Pottsie 2.25pm Leicester 2/1 Bet365