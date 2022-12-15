Tabor Newcomer Could Surprise Them All

Kempton put on the only other card in the UK as things stand, and if there is a race where the form could prove worth following, then the fillies’ maiden at 6.45pm could be the one.

Once again Charlie Appleby has a very strong team with the unraced pairing of Sapphire Sea, a daughter of Frankel, and Magical Skies, who is by Fastnet Rock, and both can go well here if they live up to their pedigree. Anyone ignoring the pair needs their head examined, but I have also heard positive things about Twirling, who represents the Crisford stable.

By Churchill out of a Pivotal mare, it is noted that she was owned by Michael Tabor until the 12th of December when she was transferred to Mrs Doreen Tabor, but is that mere coincidence or is there good reason to move her ahead of her debut? I’m inclined to believe the latter having heard she is well-regarded in Newmarket and with the boys in blue likely to be responsible for the first two in the betting, I am hoping for an each way price as well.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Twirling 6.45pm Kempton 12/1 Paddy Power and Betfair