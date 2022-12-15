Flint Could Be Hard To Beat

We are all stuck with the all-weather for the next few days (or even weeks) as things stand, so off we go to Southwell where they have an all-handicap card just to make life that little bit tricker.

With so many three-year-olds who may have more to offer as they mature the only race I can see worth serious consideration is the 3.45pm, and with only six runners I will be backing Flint Hill to win.

The only distance winner in the field, he pulled too hard for his own good when soundly beaten at Newmarket in late October, he is reunited with Graham Lee this afternoon who won on him at Pontefract. Although all out to hold on that day off a mark 2lb lower I got the feeling he idled a little once he hit the front and if that is the case, his experienced jockey may well produce him even later here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Flint Hill 3.45pm Southwell 11/2 Sky Bet, William Hill, and Bet Victor