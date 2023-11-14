Take A Bite Out Of The Bookie’s Profits

Looking through past stable tours from Seven Barrows, many of which I have attended myself, and it seems fair to say that Love Bite is yet to live up to all her promise. A sister to Beat That and half sister to the enigmatic Might Bite, she is taking her time to get the hang of things but is held in high regard at home and expected to be a different beast after a summer off to mature and strengthen.

She will get better as she gains in experience and will need three miles sooner rather than later, but her current odds are just too big to resist and she could run on into a place at least this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Love Bite 1.05pm Market Rasen 10/1 most bookmakers