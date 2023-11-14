Warrior Can Battle Home

Two bets from Market Rasen and both trained by Nicky Henderson though panic not, I doubt either of them go off at a silly price (famous last words).

Fierce Warrior is very much an unknown quantity ahead of his debut over hurdles in the opener at 12.30pm, but the son of Sholokhov did win his bumper at Worcester at the second attempt, suggesting he has plenty of ability. Mentioned by his trainer as “he could be more than alright) he starts off at a relatively low level, and ought to be up to winning this despite his long absence.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fierce Warrior 12.30pm Market Rasen Evens most bookmakers