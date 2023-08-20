Tenth Time Lucky For The Doctor?

The 7.30pm at Worcester this evening is another maiden hurdle, but one where it is difficult to see past Seinesational for Dr Richard Newland and jockey Charlie Hammond.

The winner of eight starts on the Flat and no youngster at the age of eight, he has finished second five times over hurdles, including on his return for the season over course and distance where he was only beaten a length and a half, and if he strip fitter for that race, surely he can win this one?

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Seinesational 7.30pm Worcester 9/4 Bet365