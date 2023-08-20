Eagle Can Swoop

Two National Hunt meetings and nothing on the Flat makes life trickier than normal this Tuesday, but Wonderful Eagle looks an interesting recruit to the Hobbs and White team having won three of his 12 starts on the Flat in Germany for his previous connections.

Gelded since we do have to take his ability to jump hurdles on trust, but he is sure to have been well-schooled and is not exactly being thrown in at the deep end in the maiden hurdle from Newton Abbot due off at 3.30pm.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Wonderful Eagle 3.30pm Newton Abbot 2/1 Bet365