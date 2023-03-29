That’s The Spirit!

The bumper that rounds off the card looks an interesting contest for the time of year, and one that could yet fall the way of Storm Spirit, with Brian Hughes an eye-catching jockey booking.

Once raced for Micky Hammond, the daughter of Passing Glance was only beaten half a length at Newcastle when sent off a 14/1 chance, suggesting she outran expectations on the day, and with the fourth over ten lengths adrift of those involved in the photo finish.

Whoever wins this will need to be pretty decent with newcomer Miss Goldfire allegedly pretty decent as well as beaten favourite Little Miss Dante who looks a huge danger, but hopefully we can get a bigger price for a horse representing a less fashionable stable.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Storm Spirit 4.55pm Wetherby 7/1 Bet365