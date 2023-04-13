The 2023 Aintree Grand National – In Detail

I am going to go through all the stats for this race then tell you where they point – though no guarantee that will see my final selection. This is the race everyone loves, though I have never worked out why – a fiendishly difficult handicap over a marathon trip and with unusual fences – yet this is the one where my phone never stops ringing on raceday expecting me to know the winner. A 50/1 shot last year, a 66/1 winner in 2013, and a 33/1 victor in 2016 should tell us all that nothing is obvious at Aintree, but we will give it a go nonetheless.

My first pass looked at a 92% success rate or above, i.e. stats that have seen 92% of the last 25 winners and IF they are repeated, I can put a line through plenty of the 40 and that in turn leaves me with “just” the 20 to work with – so half the field gone (if only life was so easy). I cant work with 20 so we need to do more, and common sense suggests every horse carrying more than their allotted handicap mark is up against it, so we can lose another five, but I am still left with a bigger number than your average Saturday field size. My next cut comes for horses who MAY (no rude letters from trainers please) be on the downgrade, i.e. those whose handicap mark will drop for future contests, and that loses me another two, and for those who care, my (not so) shortlist is Carefully Selected, Coko Beach, Longhouse Poet, Darasso, Le Milos, Escaria Ten, Roi Mage, Vaniller, Aint that A Shame, Corach Rambler, Enjoy D’allen, and Gabbys Cross.

Now as mentioned earlier the Grand National is a bit of a lottery, but my job involves the formbook and how can I possibly oppose Corach Rambler now, despite his place at the head of the market? Not only did he come through all the filters with ease, but he won last time out when taking the Ultima Chase at Cheltenham, albeit by a neck after idling in front. The handicapper put him up 10lb for that but he carries none of that added weight here thank to the early closing for this contest, he has never fallen in nine starts over fences (Yes, he did unseat at Ascot in February 2022), and for those expecting a fairytale story at Aintree, if he passes the doctor as hoped he will be Derek Fox’s comeback ride, and may make amends for the narrow defeat of Ahoy Senor at Aintree on Friday afternoon for the Lucinda Russell team.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Corach Rambler 5.15pm Aintree 10/1 most bookmakers