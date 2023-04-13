Foot To The Floor At Aintree

This is a race where the stats tell me very very little to be honest, though I have (very reluctantly) removed Champ as an 11-year-old with less than three starts this season, meaning he has to buck the trends to come home in front. I still think he can go well, and I still think he has been saved for this, but there is no point in spending days going though past performances and then ignoring what I find, and I will reluctantly side with Flooring Porter.

The winner of the Stayers Hurdle at Cheltenham in both 2021 and 2022, it was no secret that he had his issues and it was a bit of a rush to get him there for this season. I think he did remarkably well in the circumstances to come home fourth, beaten less than four lengths at the line, and although he has to reverse the Cheltenham form with winner Sire Du Berlais (who beat him two lengths in this last year), he has only had the one run and will arrive here considerably fresher than most.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Flooring Porter 3.35pm Aintree 5/1 most bookmakers