The Bookies Are All Heart At Goodwood

Big Evs won this last year for Mick Appleby and it will be interesting to see if any of these turn out to be as good as he is, though that does look a big ask. Aesterius quickened up nicely to win in Listed class last time out and deservedly heads the early markets for Archie Watson, but his price seems skinny enough and it may be worth looking elsewhere for a bit of each way value.

Mr Lightside represents last year’s winning trainer and isn’t one to ignore, a remark that also applies to the once raced Big Mojo who could be the surprise package, but I have the narrowest of preferences for Soldiers Heart who represents the Crisfords.

Second on his debut he made up for that with a comfortable course and distance victory (the only one in this field), leading two out and quickening away for a four-length victory.

With the potential for plenty of early pace here it may be set up for something finishing from off the speed, and if Harry Davies gets a clear run, he won’t be far away at the death.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Soldiers Heart 3.00pm Goodwood 10/1 most bookmakers