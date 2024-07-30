I Have The Power!!!

Yet another handicap, this time restricted to the fillies, and where three and four-year-olds have dominated with the current score 5-3 form the eight runnings to date in favour of the classic generation.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Power of Destiny looks to have every chance after narrowly failing to give 7lb to Charlie Appleby’s odds-on Blessed Honour at Nottingham last time out in her only start since winning a novice event at Newmarket over a mile and a half.

She likes to come from off the pace, and a fast run mile and a quarter at a testing track like Goodwood may prove to be her ideal, while a mark of 87 seems fair enough for her handicap debut this afternoon.

Add in the booking of Oisin Murphy to ride and I suspect they mean business, though by definition this isn’t easy to predict, and my bets will be reduced accordingly.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Power Of Destiny 4.10pm Goodwood 7/2 Bet365