The Bookies May Have To Take It On The Shin

One more from Newmarket to round off our day and another each way option, this time trained by Roger Varian. Shin Jidai won her first start over this trip at Newcastle on the all-weather and was expected to follow up when sent off favourite at Thirsk before weakening late on over the mile.

She drops back a furlong for her handicap debut here which seems a pretty sensible move, and off a mark of 76 she doesn’t seem unfairly handicapped and may go well at odds around the 12/1 mark.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Shin Jidai 4.50pm Newmarket 10/1 Bet365