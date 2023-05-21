The Bookmakers May Have An Achilles Heel

Looking for an each way option and I have come up with Prince Achille who returns to the fray in the 5.15pm at Carlisle, the last race on the card.

His only start this season was a third at Catterick when he was denied a run again and again when needed, so we can upgrade that form by a few pounds at least.

He runs off the same mark here, and although still a maiden, which is a bit concerning, he won’t get many better chances to get off the mark than this.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Prince Achille 5.15pm Carlisle 85/40 Paddy Power and Betfair